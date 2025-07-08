Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.98.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

