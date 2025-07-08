Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 5th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, Rio Tinto, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Enovix, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks represent publicly traded companies that mine, refine or produce lithium, a critical raw material for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, smartphones and renewable-energy storage systems. Investors buy these shares to tap into surging demand for clean-energy technologies, though prices can be volatile due to supply constraints, regulatory changes and commodity-price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,759,096. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 9,478,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,055. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 4,409,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,775. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. 2,322,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,608. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,903,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,750. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 4.42.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,929,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.08. 921,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

