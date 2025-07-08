Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $92,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

