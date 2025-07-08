Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.