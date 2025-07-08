Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 9.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.66% of Trip.com Group worth $272,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.