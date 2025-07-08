DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $367.87 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,828,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,821 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.79% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $367,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 403,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,471. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

