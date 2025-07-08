SelfKey One Day Trading Volume Hits $352.24 Thousand (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $352.24 thousand worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @singularity_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.