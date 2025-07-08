Financial Contrast: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) vs. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Context Therapeutics and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Zoetis 0 2 6 2 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 739.69%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $212.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Zoetis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.73 million ($0.31) -2.11 Zoetis $9.26 billion 7.66 $2.49 billion $5.57 28.60

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -29.78% -29.08% Zoetis 27.12% 55.48% 19.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoetis beats Context Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

