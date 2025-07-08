Sierra Capital LLC Buys 114 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.46. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $928.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

