Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 69,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 69,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

