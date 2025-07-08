Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $157,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $434.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $438.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

