Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 263,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 269,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

