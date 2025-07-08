Partners in Financial Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 437.7% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

