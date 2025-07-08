Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 799 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $260.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

