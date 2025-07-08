Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

