Trek Financial LLC Purchases 62,046 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. 149,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

