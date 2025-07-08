Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Paltalk”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) 0.00 Paltalk $9.64 million 1.82 -$1.07 million ($0.34) -5.59

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48% Paltalk -33.40% -16.94% -14.15%

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Paltalk on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

