BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackSky Technology traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 772337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKSY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.07.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 50.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
