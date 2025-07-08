DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $200,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cfra Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.31.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $243.83. 140,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $212.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.