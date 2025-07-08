Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

