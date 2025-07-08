Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 28.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.