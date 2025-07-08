M&T Bank Corp Has $190.18 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $190,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.