iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,512.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $28.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.38. 1,275,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.95. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

