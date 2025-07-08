DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 96,917 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of UBS Group worth $134,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 392,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

