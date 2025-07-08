Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.