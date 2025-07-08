McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

