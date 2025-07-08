iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,671,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.