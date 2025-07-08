OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

