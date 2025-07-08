Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $545.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

