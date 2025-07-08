2,946 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Robocap Asset Management Ltd

Robocap Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. ASML makes up 1.4% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ASML by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in ASML by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,374,000 after buying an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $751.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.39. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

