May Hill Capital LLC Buys 50 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

