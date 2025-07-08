Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.