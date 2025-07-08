May Hill Capital LLC Sells 126 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

May Hill Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of EMR opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $139.90.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
