Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,885,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $283.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.96. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $285.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

