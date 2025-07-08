Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.69 and a 12-month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

