Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.9%
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.55.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
