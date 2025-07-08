Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.88 and last traded at C$48.86, with a volume of 30709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$53.00 to C$46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

