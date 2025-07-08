Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Financial Contrast

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Third Coast Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $16.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.4%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Third Coast Bancshares pays out 573.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 14.90% 11.15% 1.07% Bank of the James Financial Group 10.91% 10.01% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $175.91 million 2.74 $47.67 million $2.94 11.85 Bank of the James Financial Group $44.30 million 1.47 $7.94 million $1.46 9.73

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

