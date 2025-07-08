Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, June 20th.

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,045,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Alight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Alight by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 5,774,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Alight has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

