Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,112 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

