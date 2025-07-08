Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,112 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXSM opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.