Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $208.88

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.5%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.