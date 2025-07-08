Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $208.88

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

