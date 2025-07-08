Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 113940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.04.
Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Omron had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
