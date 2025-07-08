Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $71,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

