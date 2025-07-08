Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 2175793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 151,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 817,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $11,032,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 280,402 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

