Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,712,072.50. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,782,720 shares of company stock valued at $160,506,999.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

