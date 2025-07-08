Reviewing Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) & Its Peers

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amadeus IT Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 20.72% 27.81% 11.74% Amadeus IT Group Competitors -269.08% -104.94% -20.59%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Amadeus IT Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion $1.36 billion 26.48 Amadeus IT Group Competitors $1.24 billion $35.68 million -15.28

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group’s peers have a beta of -13.69, indicating that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amadeus IT Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 0 1 2 3.67 Amadeus IT Group Competitors 446 2064 4557 221 2.62

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Amadeus IT Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amadeus IT Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

