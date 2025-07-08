Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.96 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.75.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

