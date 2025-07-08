Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 431604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

