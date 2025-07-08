Contrasting Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG)

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aaron’s and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 0 1 4 1 3.00 Capital One Financial 0 4 11 2 2.88

Aaron’s currently has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.15%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $215.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Aaron’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $2.46 billion 0.49 $197.25 million $4.88 6.12 Capital One Financial $53.94 billion 1.55 $4.75 billion $11.91 18.31

This table compares Aaron’s and Capital One Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Aaron’s. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aaron’s and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s 8.38% 23.11% 9.88% Capital One Financial 9.65% 9.63% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Aaron’s has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aaron’s pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aaron’s has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Aaron’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Aaron’s beats Capital One Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

