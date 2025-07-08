Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 109,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,302.30. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $485,753. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%
NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
